Goa cabinet members led by CM Sawant visit Ayodhya to offer prayers at Ram temple

Panaji, Feb 15 (PTI) Members of the Goa state cabinet led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant are on a visit to Ayodhya, where they are scheduled to offer prayers at the newly-constructed Ram temple.

The CM, cabinet members, Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit functionaries and some party MLAs left for the temple town in Uttar Pradesh in a flight this morning, a senior official said.

On their arrival in Ayodhya, these leaders will offer prayers to Lord Ram along with thousands of Goa residents, who left for the pilgrimage in a special Astha train on Tuesday night, he said.

"Nearly 2,000 pilgrims from Goa have already reached Ayodhya," the official said.

The idol of Lord Ram was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 in a grand ceremony. PTI RPS NP