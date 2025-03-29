Goa cabinet reshuffle is a political decision, BJP will decide: CM Sawant

Panaji, Mar 29 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday refused to confirm if a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards and said that it will be a political decision whenever it happens.

Talking to PTI, Sawant said the decision on the cabinet reshuffle would be shared with the media a day in advance so they can inform the people about it.

"Don't trust these dates. Someone comes up with some date, and everyone speaks about it," the chief minister said when asked about unconfirmed reports of a possible reshuffle on April 4.

He said that the reshuffle would take place in its own time.

"The cabinet reshuffle is a political decision. We will have to analyse how it will benefit the BJP and the government and decide from the perspective of the next election," he said.

Sawant said the cabinet reshuffle is a decision will be taken keeping in mind that the party remains in power after the next election.

The Sawant-led 12-member cabinet has one minister from ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and all others from the BJP. The state can have a maximum of 12 ministers.

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the ruling side’s strength is 33, including 28 MLAs of the BJP, 2 of the MGP and three Independents. The state polls are due in 2027. PTI RPS ARU