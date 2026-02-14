Goa carnival begins, ‘King Momo’ leads parade

Panaji, Feb 14 (PTI) The Goa Carnival, the coastal state’s famous street festival, began on Saturday with ‘King Momo’ (a symbolic king) leading the parade.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the four-day event on the D B Bandodkar Road, along the Mandovi River, in the capital city of Panaji. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Panaji Mayor Rohit Monserratte were present.

The parade was led by King Momo’s float, designed by the Goa Tourism Department.

More than 30 floats participated in the parade, giving it a traditional flavour, said a senior official.

Talking to reporters, Sawant called the Carnival a celebration unique to Goa.

He said the parades, scheduled to be held across the state over the next three days, will be witnessed by lakhs of people.

Various government departments were part of the float parade, including the traffic police, which sought to raise awareness about road safety.

The parade began in the vicinity of the Old Secretariat building and culminated near Kala Academy after covering more than 2 kilometres.

People lined both sides of the road to witness the parade.