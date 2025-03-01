Goa Carnival begins with float parade along banks of Mandovi river

Panaji, Mar 1 (PTI) The popular Goa Carnival began here on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who said the four-day long event showcases the state's culture and helps to attract tourists.

The Carnival began with the float parade along the banks of Mandovi river here in the presence of the CM, tourism minister Rohan Khaunte, Corporation of City of Panaji Mayor Rohit Monserratte and actor Varsha Usgaonkar.

The parade was led by the float of 'King Momo'. Cleven Fernandes, who has been selected as King Momo by the tourism department this year, read out the decree of eat, drink and be merry. He also urged people to enjoy with responsibility.

"Goa's culture is showcased through the Carnival's float parade. These festivals help in attracting tourists. The Goa government is working to boost tourism," Sawant said.

Khaunte said the float parade adheres to the concept of regenerative tourism, which focusses on economy, environment, society and culture.

"The communal harmony and vibrancy of Goa is showcased through the Carnival float parade," he added.

Actor Usgaonkar, who is originally from the state, said the Carnival brings back childhood memories, adding that "I always wanted to be a queen in the float parade". PTI RPS BNM