Goa Carnival festivities to begin on Feb 14

Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) Goa Carnival, one of the most vibrant cultural events in the coastal state marked by colourful processions and float parades, traditionally headed by King Momo, will commence on February 14.

Celebrated with great enthusiasm, the Carnival is a symbol of Goa's rich cultural heritage and festive spirit.

Festivities will commence with the traditional Curtain Raiser on February 13 at Porvorim near Panaji, according to a statement issued by the State Tourism Department.

King Momo is considered the king of Carnivals in numerous Latin American festivities.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, and others will flag off the formal Carnival parade in Panaji on February 14.

The celebrations will then move to Panaji, where the Carnival parade will be held along the route from the New Patto Bridge to Campal Ground.

The parades will be organised in Margao, South Goa, and Vasco city on February 15 and 16, respectively.

"The festivities will culminate on February 17 with celebrations at Mapusa and Morjim (both in North Goa)," said Khaunte.

The tourism minister said the Carnival is a celebration of joy, inclusivity, and the cultural pride of Goa.

"By taking the festivities across multiple locations, we aim to ensure greater community participation while offering visitors an authentic and memorable Goan experience.

"Carnival 2026 will continue to reflect our vision of responsible and regenerative tourism, celebrating our traditions while caring for our people and environment," he added.

State Tourism Director Kedar Naik said the Carnival is one of Goa's most vibrant cultural expressions. The upcoming events are planned to ensure a wider reach, safety, cleanliness, and a high-quality festive experience.

"Through coordinated celebrations across the state, we aim to present a joyful, well-managed, and culturally rich Carnaval for residents and tourists alike," he said.

Naik said that each venue will witness colourful float parades, lively performances, music, dance, and an atmosphere of collective celebration that defines the essence of Goa's Carnival.

"The event brings together communities, artists, performers, and visitors, offering a unique cultural experience that showcases Goa beyond its beaches," he said.