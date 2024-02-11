Goa carnival: Health dept float showcases Modi govt's initiatives

Panaji, Feb 11 (PTI) The Goa health department’s float for the ongoing carnival showcased various health initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government. At least 400 people were part of the float launched by the Directorate of Health Services that showcased the Fit India and Swasth Bharat initiatives during the parade at Panaji and Margao on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

In a post on ‘X’, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the float showcased the government's tireless efforts to improve healthcare facilities in Goa and resonated with the prime minister’s vision of Ayushman Bharat.

"The Goa health department lit up the carnival with a vibrant and engaging float, raising awareness about the healthcare initiatives of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and bringing them to the forefront," the minister wrote.

The float highlighted various welfare schemes and the department’s steadfast commitment to public health, he said.

The four-day-long carnival began on Saturday with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagging off the float parade.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira, among others, participated in the parade at Margao on Sunday. PTI RPS ARU