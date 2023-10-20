Goa carnival’s ‘King Momo’ Russel D’Souza held for opening fire near chicken stall

Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) The Goa police on Friday arrested Russel D’Souza, who had led the state’s Carnival Float Parade this year as ‘King Momo’, for firing in the direction of a person, an official said.

Advertisment

The Fatorda police took D’Souza into custody after he pointed a weapon towards a local chicken stall owner, Laloo Khan, and fired three rounds in Margao town of South Goa on Thursday night over a monetary dispute, the official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Margao) Santosh Desai said the complainant was unhurt. A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

The DSP said D’Souza claimed that the weapon was a licensed one. “We are verifying his claims,” he said.

Desai confirmed that the accused was the ‘King Momo’, the mythical leader, of Goa’s state-sponsored Carnival Float Parade held in February this year. PTI RPS NR