Goa: Case against man for 'insulting' national flag through social media post

Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) The Goa police on Thursday registered a case against a local man for allegedly insulting the national flag through his social media post, an official said.

The case was registered by the Old Goa police, he said.

"The accused, Nazario D'Souza, a resident of Santa Cruz village near Panaji, was booked under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act," the senior police official said.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged against D'Souza by local panchayat member Inacio Domnick Pereira after the former posted a picture that allegedly insulted the national flag as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

He was also booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 500 (defamation), he added.

In his complaint, Pereira accused D'Souza of posting an objectionable picture of the national flag on his social media account on the eve of India's Independence Day, the official said.

"D'Souza was called for questioning and further investigation into the case on," he said. PTI RPS NP