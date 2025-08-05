Goa cash-for-job scam: 34 cases registered since 2023, says CM

Panaji, Aug 5 (PTI) At least 34 cases related to the alleged cash-for-job scam were registered in Goa between 2023 and mid-2025, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

The majority of these cases are currently under various stages of investigation and chargesheets filed, while some cases are being tried in courts.

The data revealed that several accused have already been arrested, but most cases have yet to lead to convictions.

Sawant furnished the data regarding the alleged cash-for-job scam in response to a query by Congress MLA Altone D'Costa.

The alleged scam had created a political firestorm in the state.

Several complaints had been filed across Goa, with many government job aspirants alleging they were forced to pay lakhs of rupees to some persons under the pretext of facilitating employment, leading to the arrest of several individuals.

The data tabled in the assembly on Tuesday shows more than 40 FIRs have been registered in various police stations under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and criminal intimidation.

Multiple cases were registered in Mapusa, Panaji, Bicholim, Vasco, Porvorim, Ponda, Agacaim and Canacona.

Interestingly, the Bicholim police station registered six cases in 2024 alone.

The chief minister stated that in 2024, the number of such cases rose significantly, with multiple FIRs registered involving more than one accused. In several instances, including those in Ponda and Vasco, groups of individuals were allegedly involved in collecting money under false pretences of offering government or private sector jobs. PTI RPS NSK