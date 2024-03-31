Goa celebrates Easter with special prayers; Guv, CM remind people of Jesus Christ's teachings

Panaji, Mar 31 (PTI) Christians attended special prayers at churches and chapels in Goa on Sunday on the occasion of Easter, celebrated to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and also held processions in various parts of the state.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended greetings on Easter. They said Jesus Christ preached the eternal values of love, compassion and brotherhood and that his messages can help people in the present day world to lead a more meaningful, peaceful and happy life.

Out of Goa's population of 16 lakh, around 30 per cent people are Christians.

A large number of people, including women and children, thronged churches in the coastal state to attend the prayers and masses which started at midnight.

In some churches, including Our Lady of Immaculate Conception church in state capital Panaji, prayers were also held in the Portuguese language besides English and Konkani.

Governor Pillai extended greetings to the people of Goa, particularly the Christian brethren on the auspicious occasion of Easter.

In a message, he said the day of Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus, three days after his death.

"Easter is the ultimate sign and divine symbol of victory over forces of death, darkness and evil," he said.

Jesus Christ preached the eternal values of love, compassion, brotherhood, responsibility and forgiveness, the governor said.

"In the present-day-world, afflicted with many man-made evils, the messages of Jesus Christ can help to transform us and guide us to lead a more meaningful, peaceful and happy life," he said.

CM Sawant said Easter is the time to share love and happiness.

"In the present day, the noble virtues and values embodied by Jesus Christ can give us strength to lead a more meaningful life, promoting human values," he said.

"Easter reminds us all to follow our conscience and practice what we can do for others in day-to-day life. On this day, let us pledge to strive for the welfare of others and inspire people to empower others. May all of us, living in this beautiful state of Goa, join together in building a new society, wherein the interests of others will reign above all," the CM said. PTI RPS GK