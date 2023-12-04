Goa celebrates feast of St Francis Xavier

Panaji, Dec 4 (PTI) Thousands gathered in Old Goa on Monday to celebrate the feast of St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the coastal state, whose relics are preserved in a church there.

The high mass for the feast, led by Bishop of Baroda Fr. Sebastião Mascarenhas, was held in the morning outside the Basilica of Bom Jesus, and Goa's Archbishop Felipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao was present on the occasion.

The central theme of this year's mass, "Like St. Francis Xavier, let us do as Jesus did", echoed the spirit of emulation, encouraging attendees to contemplate and embody the saint's life.

Relics of St Francis are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus.

Fr Mascarenhas acknowledged the impact of the saint's presence on the community and highlighted the widespread interest and inquiries about Goa and St Francis Xavier from people across different backgrounds, emphasising the universal appeal of the celebration.

The priest extended his blessings, wished all attendees a joyous feast, and invoked the saint's blessings for peace and harmony in Goa and the rest of India.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and other political leaders were present for the high mass in Old Goa. PTI RPS ARU