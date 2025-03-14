Goa celebrates Holi, prayers offered to Goddess Mahalaxmi

Panaji, March 14 (PTI) The coastal state of Goa rejoiced in Holi celebrations on Friday morning, blending tradition with modernity as locals and domestic and international tourists joined the festivities.

Azad Maidan, an open space in Panaji city, turned saffron with hundreds of revellers playing the festival of colours.

As part of the tradition, Panaji Shigmotsav Committee prays before Goddess Mahalaxmi before starting the celebrations.

Committee president Srinivas Dempo said they have followed the practice of playing ‘Gulalotsav’ (applying colours) for generations. He said the spring festival Shigmo in the state begins with Holi celebrations.

BJP Goa president Damodar Naik also offered prayers at the temple. He wished people on the auspicious occasion and appealed to them to play Holi safely and use only natural colours.

Later, the committee members moved to Azad Maidan to celebrate the colour where several domestic and foreign tourists joined in.

Holi celebrations at Miramar beach in Panaji began at 7 am, with the people flocking to the seashore to avoid the scorching sun in later hours.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant played Holi at his private residence in his constituency of Sankhalim with family and friends. He urged people to use organic colours to avoid any side effects.

The chief minister also took to X to wish the people of the state.

“Wishing all the people of Goa a joyous and vibrant Holi! May this festival of colors fill your lives with happiness, unity, and prosperity,” he wrote on the social media platform.

A senior police officer said elaborate security arrangements are in place to ensure that the Holi celebrations are incident-free.

He said every police station has been asked to patrol areas under their jurisdiction. They have been told to take necessary action against those creating a law and order situation, he added.