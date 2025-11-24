Goa Church condemns ‘Kamasutra and Christmas’ event, calls advertisement ‘hurtful’

Panaji, Nov 24 (PTI) Goa Church on Monday condemned the event, "Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations", which was scheduled to be held in the coastal state next month, citing that the advertisement for the programme on social media irresponsibly associated a sacred celebration with explicit and unrelated themes.

The Goa police have ordered the cancellation of the four-day event, which was advertised on social media under the banner of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation.

The police issued a statement that they asked the organisers of "Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations" not to go ahead with the programme after they received a formal complaint filed by ARZ (Anyay Rahit Zindagi), an NGO.

Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, in a statement, said, "It is with deep anguish and profound hurt that the Church in Goa addresses the recent advertisement on social media, which irresponsibly associates the sacred celebration of Christmas with explicit and unrelated themes," he said.

The archbishop pointed out Christmas is a holy time for Christians across the world — a season of joy, peace, and the remembrance of God's love made manifest in the birth of Jesus Christ.

To distort this sacred occasion by linking it to themes that are entirely unrelated and contrary to its spiritual essence is deeply offensive to the faith and sentiments of millions, he said.

"Such portrayals not only disrespect the religious beliefs of an entire community but also erode the values of mutual respect and decency that our diverse society cherishes," he said, urging the creators and promoters of this advertisement to reflect on the pain it has caused, withdraw the content immediately, and ensure that future communications uphold the dignity of all faiths.

He also urged the concerned authorities to make necessary enquiries into this event.

"Let us remember that freedom of expression carries with it the responsibility to respect the sacred convictions of others," he said.

"I urge all Catholics not to associate with any event that doesn't respect the values of our faith and appeal to all people of goodwill to commit to fostering understanding, respect, and harmony among all people," the archbishop appealed. PTI RPS ARU