Goa Church condoles deaths in nightclub fire

Panaji, Dec 7 (PTI) The Goa Church on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 25 persons in a fire at a nightclub in the coastal state.

The incident occurred at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa after midnight on Sunday.

Fr Barry Cardozo, director, Diocesan Centre for Social Communications Media, said that the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, the Auxiliary Bishop and the Church in Goa were deeply saddened by the devastating incident.

"It is with a heavy heart that we extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families affected by the tragic incident. In this time of profound grief, we raise a prayer, asking God to surround the bereaved with His comfort and strength," he said in a statement.

"We also pray for the healing of those injured and for courage to all those who are personally impacted by this tragedy," he added. PTI RPS GK