Goa Church hails election of Pope Leo XIV

Panaji, May 8 (PTI) Goa Church on Friday hailed the election of Pope Leo XIV, saying the new head of the Catholics is "focussed on dialogue, peace and unity".

Robert Prevost was elected on Thursday as the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church. Prevost, a 69-year-old member of the Augustinian religious order, took the name Leo XIV.

Fr Henry Falcao, director of St Joseph Vaz Renewal Centre at Old Goa, said the Church was waiting for a new Pope.

"It is always a news of joy for the whole Church. We have a leader for almost 1.4 billion Catholics," he said.

He said from the first address he gave, the new Pope looks to be welcoming and inclusive.

"The entire world looks upon the Pope for moral guidance, which is why he stressed the need for dialogue in his initial address," Fr Falcao said.

"We are happy that God has blessed us with a Pope who is focussed on dialogue, peace in the world, unity amongst nations and people," he commented.

Asked about Masses to welcome the new Pope in Goa's churches, Fr Falcao said the initial Mass was held at the Vatican.

He said once Goa and Daman Archbishop Cardinal Philipe Neri Ferrao returns from the Vatican, Masses would be held in Goa. PTI RPS ARU