Goa Church hails election of Pope Leo XIV, extends wishes

Panaji, May 9 (PTI) The Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao and Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes hailed the election of Pope Leo XIV and extended their wishes to him.

Ferrao was one of the cardinals who participated in the conclave that elected Robert Prevost as the first pope hailing from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church. Prevost, a 69-year-old member of the Augustinian religious order, took the name Leo XIV.

"As a response to the Holy Father's first words, inviting the people to peace and dialogue and sharing God's love with all, without fear, we pledge our faithful obedience and support to the Vicar of Christ, and we pray with the whole Church," Ferrao said in a statement.

Fr Henry Falcao, director of St Joseph Vaz Renewal Centre at Old Goa, said, "It is always a news of joy for the whole Church. We have a leader for almost 1.4 billion Catholics," he said.

He said from the first address he gave, the new Pope looks to be welcoming and inclusive.

"The entire world looks upon the Pope for moral guidance, which is why he stressed the need for dialogue in his initial address," Fr Falcao said.

"We are happy that God has blessed us with a Pope who is focussed on dialogue, peace in the world, unity amongst nations and people," he commented.

Asked about Masses to welcome the new Pope in Goa's churches, Fr Falcao said the initial Mass was held at the Vatican.

He said once Goa and Daman Archbishop Cardinal Philipe Neri Ferrao returns from the Vatican, Masses would be held in Goa. PTI RPS ARU