Goa club fire: Deported from Thailand, Luthra brothers produced in Delhi court

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, were produced in a Delhi court here on Tuesday.

The Goa Police produced both the accused in Patiala House Court before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Twinkle Chawla to seek their transit remand.

This came after the Luthra brothers landed in India and were arrested by the Goa Police, subsequent to the Thai authorities deporting them to India.

They were also taken to the Safdarjang Hospital for their medical checkup.

The deportation comes amid an ongoing probe into the deadly blaze, which triggered widespread outrage and led to scrutiny over alleged safety violations and lapses by the nightclub management.

The Luthras, co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub located in Arpora in North Goa, left for Phuket in Thailand, shortly after the fire incident.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against them. The two were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11 following the intervention of the Indian mission, which was in close touch with the Thai government in the case.

Several videos circulating online showed the Luthra brothers at the Bangkok airport ahead of their departure. They were handed over to the Indian authorities on arrival for further legal proceedings in the case. Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire. PTI SKM MNR MNR KSS KSS