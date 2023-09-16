Goa CM asks his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, Congress to clarify stand on Sanatan Dharma row

Raipur: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday hit out at the opposition bloc INDIA over the remarks made against Sanatan Dharma by some of its leaders, and sought to know whether the Congress and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel support the statements made by them.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said that although the opposition front has changed its name from UPA to 'INDI' alliance, its intention and policy cannot change and corruption cannot end.

Sawant was addressing a press conference here at Ekatma Parisar, the BJP's Raipur city office. He is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Chhattisgarh from Saturday, during which he will take part in ongoing 'Parivartan Yatra' of the party.

Accusing the Baghel government of indulging in corruption, the Goa CM said, "Earlier, Chhattisgarh was an ATM of the Congress. Now, the party has got Karnataka as its second ATM."

"UPA has changed its name to INDI alliance. But just by changing name, the intention, policy and corruption cannot change. Its alliance partner recently attacked Sanatan Dharma and said it should be destroyed. Congress in Chhattisgarh and CM Bhupesh Baghel should clarify if they support the statement of their alliance partner, which talked about destroying Sanatan Dharma," he said.

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recently kicked up a row by comparing Sanatan Dharma with diseases like malaria and dengue, and calling for its "eradication". Stalin's party DMK is a key constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a grouping of more than two dozen anti-BJP outfits.

Sawant alleged that the Bhupesh Baghel government has failed to fulfil even 10 per cent of its promises made to the people and it should submit a report card of five years of its rule.

"Instead of fulfilling the promise of liquor ban, the Congress government started the home delivery of liquor," he said.

He accused the Congress government of indulging in liquor, coal, rice and public service commission scam and said wherever the grand old party goes, it is involved in corruption.

The Goa CM also urged the people to oust the Congress from power and bring a double engine government (by electing the BJP at state as well as at the Centre) for the development and welfare of the poor of the state.