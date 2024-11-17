Goa CM assures hiring for all government posts through Staff Selection Commission or GPSC

Panaji, Nov 17 (PTI) The Goa government said on Sunday that all vacancies in its various departments would be filled through the State Staff Selection Commission or Goa Public Service Commission amid opposition attack over lack of transparency in the process.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told PTI that the government has already clarified its position on recruitment. He said the BJP-ruled state has been transparently hiring candidates for government posts.

The CM’s statement comes amid a spate of police cases following complaints by job-seekers who were cheated with the promise of government jobs and the opposition’s accusation that the recruitment process lacks transparency.

A senior state official said that the Goa Staff Selection Commission (GSPC) has been constituted to hold exams and select candidates for subordinate (Group C) services or posts.

He said that as per GSPC regulations, all departments have to submit their requisition for recruitment in January every year.

The Commission then releases advertisements for the posts and holds Computer Based Tests. He said GSPC seeks expert help and prepares a set of question banks that are uploaded a couple of minutes before the exam and the system generates the question paper for the candidates.

“After the candidate clicks the submit button on the question/answer paper, he can see his own score on the computer screen immediately,” the official said, underscoring the transparency in the process.

Within 24 hours of the test, GSPC publishes the scores on its website and also gives time to the candidates to raise grievances before announcing the final result, he said. The subsequent process, including sending recommendations to the departments concerned, is completed in two weeks.

Last year, 33 vacancies, including that for network engineer, laboratory technician, librarian and assistant sub-inspector, were filled through this method, the official said. This year, GSPC advertised 36 vacancies for trained English teachers in the Education Department.

“The selected candidates have already been issued the offer of appointment by the Education Department,” he added.

The Goa police had said on Saturday that they had arrested 33 individuals in the past month for allegedly collectively duping over 40 persons of more than Rs 5 crore with the promise of government jobs.

The accused ensnared their targets by falsely claiming that they had contacts with ministers and top government officials, an official had said. PTI RPS NR