Goa CM bats for integrative oncology, palliative care at national cancer conference

Panaji, Oct 22 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has underlined the importance of integrating traditional and modern medicine in cancer treatment and strengthening palliative care services.

The coastal state has taken pioneering steps in integrative oncology by combining the strengths of Ayurveda, yoga and modern medicine, he said while inaugurating the 38th National Conference of the Indian Association of Surgical Oncology (IASO NATCON 2025) held last weekend.

The four-day conference, themed "OncoVoyage: Sea to Summit, Navigating Cancer Surgery," was hosted by the Gokarma Oncology Association near Panaji and it brought together leading oncologists, surgeons, researchers and healthcare professionals from across India and also abroad.

In his inaugural address, Sawant pointed out that Goa has taken pioneering steps in integrative oncology by combining the strengths of traditional practices like Ayurveda, Yoga and modern medicine.

He noted that the first Joint Integrative Oncology Clinic, set up at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Dhargal (North Goa) in collaboration with the Tata Memorial Centre's ACTREC (Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer), has set a new benchmark in holistic, patient-centred care.

Highlighting the growing significance of palliative care, the CM, a trained Ayurveda medical practitioner, affirmed that while modern medicine has succeeded in extending life, equal focus must be placed on ensuring dignity and quality of life for patients.

He lauded healthcare professionals engaged in palliative services as "the true pillars of empathy in healthcare." The chief minister praised the Gokarma Oncology Association for its efforts in decentralising cancer care across the Konkan belt.

He opined the region has witnessed remarkable progress -- from having only a few linear accelerator (LINAC) machines earlier to now possessing more than 15 advanced radiotherapy units.

Rajya Sabha MP and Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, who also attended the inaugural ceremony, in his address lauded oncologists for their commitment to serve their home region, calling it "a true act of nation-building." The conference featured participation from oncologists across SAARC nations and faculty from a host of countries, including the USA, UK, Brazil and Germany.

The four-day meet included orations, plenary sessions, workshops and panel discussions focusing on advances in surgical oncology and multidisciplinary cancer care. PTI RPS RSY