Goa CM celebrates Holi with family and supporters in hometown

Panaji, Mar 3 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday celebrated Holi with his supporters who smeared him with colours in his hometown Sankhalim.

After playing Holi with his wife, Sulakshana, and other family members, Sawant travelled to Ravindra Bhavan Complex, where he was given a warm welcome by hundreds of revellers.

Sawant mingled in the crowd without any security, as the people freely applied colours on him.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister wished everyone on the occasion of Holi and urged the revellers to respect women while celebrating.

"This is a festival of colours. I extend my gratitude and best wishes to you all," he told the gathering. PTI RPS NSK