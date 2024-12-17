Goa CM chairs review meeting ahead of Finance Commission's visit

Panaji, Dec 17 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired a comprehensive review meeting with secretaries and heads of various government departments on Tuesday ahead of the 16th Finance Commission's visit to the state.

Advertisment

The meeting focussed on assessing the progress of key departments, reviewing revenue generation, departmental expenditure and the status of ongoing infrastructure projects across Goa, a senior government spokesman said.

He said that the meeting was in preparation for the upcoming visit of the 16th Finance Commission to the coastal state.

The spokesman said Sawant also mentioned that detailed deliberations were held on proposals and key demands to be presented to the Commission, ensuring alignment with the state's development priorities and financial needs.

Advertisment

"The chief minister said the review meeting aimed at consolidating Goa's position and securing adequate support for its infrastructural and economic growth, emphasising strategic planning and efficient resource allocation," the official said.

The date of the Commission's visit has not been disclosed. PTI RPS ARU