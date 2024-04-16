Goa CM condemns use of 'deplorable' language by Oppn leader against MGP MLA

Panaji, Apr 16 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday condemned the use of "highly deplorable language" by an opposition leader against MGP MLA Jit Arolkar, saying this exposes the opposition's hollow agenda on democracy and the Constitution.

Sawant said those who "tomtom" about saving democracy actually have no respect for democratic values.

He hit out at the opposition INDIA alliance constituent Congress, saying it gave India its "darkest moment in democracy - the Emergency." The alleged derogatory remark was made by Congress' Yuri Alemao, who is leader of opposition in the state assembly, against Arolkar during campaigning for the North Goa Lok Sabha seat on Monday.

Arolkar is the legislator of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

CM Sawant in a post on X said, "The use of highly deplorable language by the opposition leader in Goa against NDA MLA Shri Jit Arolkar exposes the hollow agenda of the opposition on democracy and the constitution. It's worth noting that the INDI alliance is led by Congress, which gave India its darkest moment in democracy: the Emergency." "Those who tomtom about saving democracy and attempt to misguide people by creating a fake narrative of the constitution being in danger actually have no respect for any democratic values," the BJP leader said.

Arolkar is a first-time MLA from Mandrem assembly segment in Goa.

The Congress has fielded former Union minister Ramakant Khalap in the North Goa Lok Sabha seat, where he is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Shripad Naik.

Elections to the North Goa and South Goa Lok Sabha seats will be held in a single phase on May 7. PTI RPS GK