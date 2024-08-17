Goa CM condemns West Bengal government for `mishandling' rape and murder of doctor

Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday berated the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal for the "shameful mishandling" of the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Hospital.

"A call to ensure a safe and respectful environment for our Doctors & Women! I strongly condemn the shameful mishandling of the horrific incident at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata by their State Government," said Sawant, himself an Ayurveda doctor by training, in a post on X.

Members of the Indian Medical Association's Goa unit, meanwhile, joined the nationwide strike in protest against the Kolkata incident from 6 in the morning.

The strike -- with most government and private doctors taking part in it -- will continue till 6 am on Sunday.

Junior and senior resident doctors at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital struck work from Friday afternoon. PTI RPS KRK