Goa CM directs depts not to permit development in eco-sensitive areas to avoid Wayanad-like tragedy

Panaji, Aug 12 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has cautioned state departments against permitting any development activity in eco-sensitive zones, an official said on Monday.

In a meeting held last week in the wake of the Wayanad landslides that killed more than 200 people, Sawant, the chairman of the Goa disaster management committee, asked departments to ensure sensitive areas are preserved to avoid such tragedies, the official said.

The chief minister cautioned officials against allowing development in the hilly terrains and sloppy areas, he said.

It was also decided that a three-year study would be conducted on landslides, covering causes, effects, and socio-economic impacts, and officers were asked to develop strategies and guidelines for management, including mapping and zoning, the official said.

He said the chief minister suggested that disaster management officials work with the National Disaster Management Authority, adhering to guidelines to minimise the impact of landslides.

Officers have been directed to establish systems for early warning and temporal probability of landslides, floods, and other climate-related issues like tsunamis, the official said. PTI RPS ARU