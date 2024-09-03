Goa CM directs officials to expedite work on infrastructure projects

Panaji, Sep 3 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed the government officials to expedite projects being carried out by different departments in the state.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday said Sawant gave the instructions on Monday during a review meeting with the secretaries of the state government and heads of different departments.

He reviewed the progress of major infrastructure projects being carried out by different departments, including revenue, health and fisheries.

"The chief minister directed the officials to streamline and expedite the works to ensure faster and more efficient delivery," the statement added.

Sawant recently announced that his government would construct new administrative buildings in all the talukas in the state.

The state government is also working on upgradation of several health centres across the state, the CMO said. PTI RPS NP