Goa CM discusses collaborative opportunities with Portugal envoys

Panaji, Apr 16 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday discussed strengthening of ties, particularly in the tourism sector, during his interaction with Portugal envoys.

Sawant met and interacted with Dr Jose Cesario, Secretary of State for the Portuguese Communities, and Portuguese ambassador to India Joao Manuel Mendes Ribeiro de Almeida, at the CM's official residence in Panaji, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Tourism and IT Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present.

The chief minister had a fruitful discussion on strengthening the ties between Goa and Portugal, with a special focus on collaborative opportunities in the tourism sector, the CMO stated.

Goa was a former Portuguese colony before its liberation in 1961. PTI RPS NSK