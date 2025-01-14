Goa CM discusses ease of doing business at tourism board meeting

Panaji, Jan 14 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave directions on Tuesday regarding the ease of doing business and related issues at the state Tourism Board meeting.

"Goa Tourism Board is the only such entity in the country with equal members from government and industry. The chief minister has given certain directions regarding the ease of doing business in the tourism sector and other things," State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte told reporters after attending the meeting.

Khaunte said various departments raised concerns over intruding stray cattle and dogs on beaches and other issues.

The minister said an action plan would be prepared based on the state chief secretary's report. PTI RPS NSK