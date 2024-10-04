Goa CM distributes tablets loaded with educational content to students of rural schools

Panaji, Oct 4 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant distributed tablets loaded with educational content to students from schools in rural areas on Friday.

As part of an initiative, 1,500 tablets will be distributed in 50 rural schools in the state, a government spokesperson said.

The tablets are equipped with valuable educational content in English and regional languages, offering a range of courses, he said.

It is a CSR initiative by Infosys Springboard, a digital learning platform, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said the Goa government is committed to ensuring the latest technology in education reaches even the most remote areas.

He said by partnering with private enterprises and CSR initiatives, the state government aims to enhance learning opportunities for all students.

The education department will actively monitor the usage and outcomes of these tablets to ensure they benefit the students, the chief minister said. PTI RPS ARU