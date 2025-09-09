Goa CM extends wishes to Radhakrishnan for his new role as Vice President

Panaji, Sep 9 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on his election as the Vice President of India.

NDA candidate Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential elections by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

In a message on X, Sawant said, "On behalf of the people of Goa, I wholeheartedly congratulate Shri C P Radhakrishnan on his election as the Vice President of India." "I am confident that with his wisdom and leadership, the Vice President's office and the Rajya Sabha will further strengthen the values and traditions of our parliamentary democracy. I extend my best wishes for his good health, energy and success as he takes on this high responsibility in the service of our nation's progress and prosperity," he said.