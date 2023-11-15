Goa CM flags off rally to spread awareness among people about central govt schemes

Panaji, Nov 15 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday flagged off a rally which will travel across the coastal state and spread awareness about welfare schemes of the central government so that more eligible beneficiaries get access to them.

Sawant flagged off the “Vikasit Bharat” rally at 'Mantralaya' (state secretariat) in Porvorim near here in the presence of his cabinet colleagues.

The chief minister said rally participants will visit every panchayat where they will spend time informing people about the welfare schemes launched by the central government.

Sawant said the rally will educate panchayat members about the central government's schemes.

Application forms to avail benefits of various schemes will be made available to eligible people, he said.

The chief minister said through the event, the government is reaching out to each and every person in the state.

Stating that Goa has already become an open defecation-free state and provided tap water to every households, Sawant said he would personally send appreciation letters to panchayats who have done well on these two fronts. PTI RPS RSY