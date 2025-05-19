Goa CM holds meeting to review pre-monsoon preparedness

Panaji, May 19 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a meeting with all agencies to review pre-monsoon preparedness in the state, especially in flood-prone areas.

The southwest monsoon hits the coastal state in the first week of June.

Sawant approved the disbursal of Rs 35,000 for each village panchayat, Rs 60,000 for B-category municipalities and Rs 1.1 lakh for A-category municipalities to undertake pre-monsoon works, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.

The chief minister chaired the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority at Porvorim.

He directed every department to appoint a dedicated nodal officer to respond to any query or issue during the monsoon.

Sawant directed the PWD to identify dilapidated and dangerous structures and take necessary actions, including demolitions, it was stated.

It said the water resources department has been asked to desilt rivers to minimise flooding.

State Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate, chief secretary and senior officials of the public works, electricity, water resources and health departments, fire and emergency services, and the Indian Navy were present for the meeting. PTI RPS ARU