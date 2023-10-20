Goa CM inaugurates Durga Pujas in Bengal

Kolkata/Suri, Oct 20 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated community Durga Pujas in parts of West Bengal.

Sawant, in a message on X, offered his best wishes to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja and sought blessings of the Goddess for the residents of the western state.

"Visited, inaugurated and offered prayers at various Durga Puja pandals in Birbhum, Dubrajpur and Durgapur....Sought blessings for the peace, prosperity, and happiness of the people (of) Goa," Sawant said on the microblogging site.

"I have come to pray to the Goddess Durga that good governance should prevail in the land of West Bengal," he said after inaugurating one community puja in Birbhum's Suri.

BJP sources said the party leader also offered puja at the centuries-old Tarapith Kali temple earlier in the day on arrival at Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman district. PTI SUS COR BDC