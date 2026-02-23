Goa CM inaugurates World Ocean Science Congress, calls for research, innovation

Panaji, Feb 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday inaugurated the World Ocean Science Congress (WOSC) 2026, calling for the need to strengthen research and innovation to ensure climate resilience and a sustainable blue economy.

The three-day event on the theme, "Ocean Health & Sustainable Future", is being held at CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Dona Paula, near here.

Sawant digitally released the Book of Abstracts, inaugurated the exhibition, and attended the poster presentations along with dignitaries and senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister noted that with nearly 25 per cent of India's population residing in coastal regions and Goa having a long coastline, the deliberations at the congress were vital for fisheries, tourism, the maritime economy and coastal resilience.

He emphasised the need to strengthen research through institutions such as the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) and the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) to address emerging ocean-related challenges.

"We are blending India's maritime heritage with modern innovation to deliver real-world solutions for our oceans, today and for future generations," he said.

The congress will focus on issues related to ocean health, marine ecosystems, climate resilience, and promotion of a sustainable blue economy, bringing together scientists, policymakers and stakeholders to deliberate on long-term strategies for safeguarding marine resources. PTI RPS ARU