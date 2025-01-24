Goa CM inspects redesign, strenghtening of Tillari irrigation canal

Panaji, Jan 24 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inspected the ongoing work on strengthening the Tillari irrigation project canal, which will help meet the coastal state's water needs.

The canal is in North Goa on the state's border with Maharashtra.

Sawant, along with state Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar and other officials, visited the site, where the work of redesigning and strengthening the canal is underway.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said the Tilari project serves as a lifeline for large parts of North Goa, supplying 240 MLD water.

He said this requirement is projected to rise to 500 MLD.

Sawant said the government has sanctioned Rs 128 crore for the redesign and strengthening of the 28-km-long canal, ensuring a reliable water supply that meets international standards.

"While half the work on the canal is done, the rest will be finished within the stipulated timeline," he said.

Sawant said the initiative will guarantee uninterrupted water supply to key drinking water treatment plants — Assonora, Guirim, and Pilerne on the left bank and Chandel, Mopa, and Dhargal on the right bank.

He said the government remains committed to maintaining and upgrading the canal and related infrastructure to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted water supply for the next 25 years. PTI RPS ARU