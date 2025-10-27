Goa CM instigating people against Oppn over Mhaje Ghar scheme: GFP's Sardesai

Panaji, Oct 27 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party on Monday accused Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of instigating people against them over the state government's Mhaje Ghar scheme.

Addressing a press conference here, GFP president Vijai Sardesai said the chief minister, while addressing functions held to distribute forms of Mhaje Ghar scheme, was instigating people.

"The CM in his speeches has been claiming we are opposing the scheme. We had objected as 80 per cent of the beneficiaries are non-Goans who have illegally encroached the lands. Only 20 per cent Goans will benefit from the scheme," Sardesai said.

"The chief minister, who was formerly speaker of the legislative assembly, should understand that issues raised by opposition in the House should not be used for instigating people. There is fear that illegal occupants of these properties will physically target opposition leaders after getting provoked by the chief minister," he alleged.

Sardesai was speaking to media in presence of Revolutionary Goans Party chief Manoj Parab and MLA Viresh Borkar. PTI RPS BNM