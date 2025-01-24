Goa CM joins school students to sing 'Vande Mataram' to mark 150th year of its composition

Panaji, Jan 24 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday joined children to sing "Vande Mataram" at a school to mark the 150th year of its composition.

Sawant joined the students of Our Lady of Grace High School in Bicholim to sing the national song.

State Minister Subhash Shirodkar, MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye, priests, the principal, teachers, and students were also present.

The chief minister said the year marks the 150th year of the song's creation and 75 years since it was adopted as the national song.

He bowed in reverence to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee for penning the masterpiece that ignited the spirit of freedom in countless Indians during the struggle for Independence.

Sawant congratulated Vivekanand Kendra and the Directorate of Education for their initiative to promote the singing of Vande Mataram in schools across Goa.

He said inspired by the enduring message of this song, PM Narendra Modi has charted the vision of Viksit Bharat and expressed confidence that together, this dream will be realised. PTI RPS ARU