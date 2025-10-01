Goa CM lauds RSS for its 'dedication to nation-building', role in 'shaping India's cultural ethos'

Panaji, Oct 1 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its "century-long service and dedication towards nation-building" and its role in "shaping India's cultural ethos".

In a social media post, he also hailed the release of a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the centenary of the RSS.

It is for the first time in independent India's history that the image of Bharat Mata has featured on Indian currency, he said.

He described the moment as a tribute to the century-long service and dedication of the RSS towards nation-building and a proud celebration of India's cultural identity and eternal spirit embodied in Bharat Mata.

The commemorative coin and stamp released by the PM mark the centenary of the RSS, highlighting its contributions to the nation over the past 100 years.

Sawant lauded the organisation for its "enduring legacy", and expressed pride in its "role in shaping India's cultural ethos and promoting a spirit of selfless service".

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens. PTI RPS NP