Goa CM, ministers take part in cleanliness drives under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign

Panaji, Oct 1 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and many of his cabinet ministers participated in cleanliness drives on Sunday as part of the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

While Sawant took part in a drive in his constituency Sankhalim, his cabinet colleagues, including state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte and health minister Vishwajit Rane, joined similar programmes at different locations.

Khaunte was seen along with his team of officials, including Director of Tourism Suneel Anchipaka, clearing litter at Miramar beach in the morning.

In a recent episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for “one hour of shramdaan for swachhata” on October 1 by all citizens and said it would be a “Swachhanjali” to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

“When PM Modi took a broom in his hand and started cleaning the street, he became the second leader after Mahatma Gandhi to do so,” Sawant told a gathering at Sankhalim.

The CM said that one step by the PM has turned into a movement for the entire country where cleanliness has become a focal point of the developmental narrative.

Sawant appealed to people to inculcate the habit of segregating garbage at source so that the agencies collecting the discarded materials can treat them in a proper manner.

He also appealed to the local civic bodies to designate one day of the month for collection of e-waste and other trash, including unwanted clothes.

“Do not discard e-waste into a regular garbage bin. Keep it aside for that particular day,” the chief minister said. PTI RPS NR