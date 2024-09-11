Goa CM mocks Sushilkumar Shinde over his statement on Kashmir

Panaji, Sept 10 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday mocked senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde over his statement that he was scared of visiting Srinagar's Lal Chowk when he was Union home minister in the UPA government.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has become a tourist hotspot, Sawant wrote on X.

"The Home Minister of the then UPA govt admits that he used to get scared to visit Jammu & Kashmir. A senior INC leader admitting their own incompetence & misrule. Under the leadership Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji Jammu and Kashmir has transformed into Tourism Hotspot with safety, security that EVERYONE can go freely, without any fear," he added.

"I thank I.N.D.I Alliance leaders for highlighting the work done by the NDA for the Jammu & Kashmir," Sawant said on a sarcastic note. PTI RPS KRK