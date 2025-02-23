Goa CM offers prayers at Tirumala Devaswom temple in Kochi

Panaji, Feb 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday offered prayers at the Tirumala Devaswom temple in Kochi, one of the Mahakshetrams in Kerala.

The chief minister's office, in a statement, said Sawant expressed gratitude about visiting the largest socio-religious samsthan of the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community in Kerala, recognising its deep cultural and spiritual significance.

The chief minister sought blessings for the peace and prosperity of the people of Goa, reaffirming his commitment to preserving and strengthening cultural ties, the statement said. PTI RPS ARU