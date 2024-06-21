Goa CM performs ‘asanas’ on International Day of Yoga

Panaji, Jun 21 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday participated in the state-level function on the occasion of International Day of Yoga and performed ‘asanas’.

Sawant inaugurated the event near here to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga with the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, National AYUSH Mission, and Directorate of Health Services, Goa.

The CM performed ‘asanas’ with members of the public at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim. The programme started at 6.30 am and went on for nearly two hours.

“It is overwhelming to see how the entire world is celebrating yoga today, collectively gathering at various places. The state-level function was held to mark the day, which was pioneered by the Narendra Modi-led government,” Sawant said.

Sawant said yoga was performed across the state, including schools where students participated in large numbers. The day was also celebrated at the panchayat level.

The United Nations General Assembly, heeding a call by Prime Minister Modi, declared in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as the International Day of Yoga.