Goa CM permits beach shack owners to follow previous plan to set up shop after delay in demarcation

Panaji, Nov 17 (PTI) With the delay by the Goa environment department in demarcating places for beach shacks, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has allowed owners to follow their earlier plan to put up these structures.

Irked by the delay, several beach shack owners, led by Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, met the chief minister on Thursday after the environment department failed to demarcate places to set up the structures on various beaches.

The state tourism department has already permitted them to put up shacks for the current tourist season.

“This is harassment. Shack owners were unable to start their business despite the arrival of tourists, and the tourism season is halfway through,” said Cruz Cardoso, the president of Shack Owners' Welfare Society.

Lobo said that during the meeting on Thursday, the chief minister gave directions for shack operators to set up the structures as per the earlier demarcation.

“We are happy that the chief minister has given directions to put up the shacks like last year,” he said.

A senior official from the state tourism department said at least 359 beach shacks were granted licences by following proper procedure.

“The delay was on the part of the environment department, which has been mandated to study the carrying capacity of beaches and allot the places for shack owners to set up their shop,” he said. PTI RPS ARU