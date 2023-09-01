Goa CM Pramod Sawant refutes allegations of political interference in car crash probe

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday refuted allegations of political interference in the probe into the accident in which a Mercedes car mowed down three persons here, and clarified that he does not interfere in investigation of police cases.

The Goa crime branch on Thursday arrested the Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit president Amit Palekar for allegedly misrepresenting facts in connection with the accident that took place near Panaji earlier this month.

According to the police, Palekar allegedly misrepresented facts by introducing a wrong person as the car driver before the investigation officer in an attempt to save the main accused who was at the wheel at the time of the accident.

The AAP leader, however, said he had nothing to do with the crime and claimed the action against him was part of "dirty politics".

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said, “I don't interfere in any case. The action is taken as per the law.” Earlier, businessman Paresh Sawardekar, who owns a chain of supermarkets and a real estate firm, was arrested after the Mercedes car he was allegedly driving in an inebriated condition on August 7 hit five vehicles in Banastarim village near Panaji, killing three persons, police had said.

The accident, in which three cars, a motorcycle and a scooter were hit, took place on the Ponda-Panaji national highway, some 15 kilometres from the state capital.