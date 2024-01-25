Goa CM Pramod Sawant to present state budget on Feb 8

Panaji, Jan 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said he will present the state budget on February 8 during the upcoming session of the legislative assembly.

Advertisment

The budget session of the Goa assembly will begin on February 2 with the address of Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Talking to reporters after attending the Business Advisory Committee meeting, Sawant said he would present the state budget on February 8.

Assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said the House business listed for February 6 has been shifted to February 10 due to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled in the coastal state.

PM Modi will visit Goa on February 6 and attend the India Energy Week programme.

He will address a government function in Margao town and inaugurate seven developmental projects, Sawant said on Wednesday. PTI RPS GK