Panaji, Sep 1 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday supported the `one nation, one election' proposal, claiming that it will save a lot of time and manpower.

Due to frequent elections, a lot of money is also spent on the election machinery, he told reporters here.

The Union government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of `one nation, one election' system, opening the possibility of early Lok Sabha polls. PTI RPS KRK