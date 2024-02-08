Goa CM presents revenue surplus budget of Rs 26,765 cr for 2024-25; no new taxes imposed

Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday presented a Rs 26,765 crore revenue surplus budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly, with no additional taxes being imposed on the citizens of the coastal state.

Advertisment

The revenue surplus was Rs 1,720 crore, while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to witness a growth of 13.87 per cent, with per capita income of Rs 7.64 lakh, he said.

Sawant also announced a one-time amnesty scheme for residential houses that are being operated illegally as home stays, hotels and restaurants.

Sawant, who holds the finance portfolio, said Goa received Rs 750 crore as financial assistance from the Centre for fiscal 2023-24 and this is expected to rise to Rs 1,506 crore for 2024-25.

Advertisment

Despite financial liabilities like social welfare schemes, servicing of debt and infrastructure development, the state government in the last financial years has not imposed additional tax burden on citizens, the chief minister told the House.

"We have worked out our finances through curbing of revenue leakages and prudent fiscal management. Even for this fiscal, no additional tax has been imposed," he informed.

There are several leave and licence agreements (between government and private parties) that are not renewed, due to which there is revenue leakage, and to curb this the state government will introduce a regulation for such agreements, he added.

While increasing the fees for commercial establishments, land revenue and Town and Country Planning department, adequate precaution has been taken to see it does not impact citizens, the CM pointed out. PTI RPS BNM BNM