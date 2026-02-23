Goa CM reviews 131 project proposals under rural development scheme

Panaji, Feb 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday reviewed 131 proposals for projects under the state government's rural development scheme, and announced enhanced allocation for it.

Sawant chaired a meeting to review proposals under the Goa Gram Samruddhi Yojana (GGSY) of the Department of Rural Development, and said the comprehensive review aimed to ensure that development reaches every corner of the state.

During the meeting, key decisions were taken to ensure equitable distribution and effective implementation of projects under the GGSY.

It was decided that priority will be given to works recommended by MLAs from all 40 Assembly constituencies, ensuring that at least one project is executed in every constituency under the GGSY.

The chief minister also announced enhanced financial support for the scheme, with a provision of additional funds over and above the existing allocation of Rs 20 crore in the upcoming financial year to enable effective implementation of public infrastructure and community development works.

He affirmed that the Goa government remains committed to balanced regional development and the accelerated execution of grassroots projects that strengthen the state's foundation.

"Through GGSY, we are building stronger, better-connected communities across Goa," he said. PTI RPS ARU