Goa CM reviews working of skill development and entrepreneurship directorate

Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday visited the head office of the state's directorate of skill development and entrepreneurship during which he interacted with staffers, an official said.

Sawant also directed the authorities at the directorate to bring about requisite changes to increase its efficiency and to strengthen ground level working, the CMO official told PTI.

"The CM is in the process of taking ground level review of various departments to strengthen their working to ensure better service delivery to the people," the official said. PTI RPS BNM