Goa CM Sawant inaugurates renovated building of Kala Academy in Panaji

Panaji, Nov 10 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the renovated building of Kala Academy, a cultural centre run by the state government here on Friday, ahead of the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023.

The building, which underwent renovations worth Rs 54 crore over the last two years, was inaugurated in the presence of state Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude and Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral.

The IFFI will be held from November 20 to 28 this year.

Renowned architect Charles Correa originally designed the academy's building in the 80s on the banks of River Mandovi in the heart of Panaji city.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said, “Once again, after over two years, the building will be a home for artists and performers of the state. Kala Academy is an identity of art and culture in Goa." Bookings for the auditorium, named after renowned musician Deenanath Mangeshkar, would be open from December onwards.

“I saw many tiatrists (performers of Goan musical theatre) here. They can also avail the auditorium once again,” the chief minister said.

Sawant recalled that he had performed in a drama on the stage of Kala Academy in 2006.

“Our Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, who is also an actor, has performed here several times and will be performing again this evening,” he said.

Gaude will portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Marathi writer Vasant Kanetkar's historic drama, “Ithe Oshalala Mrutyu”, which will be the first performance in the renovated premises. PTI RPS ARU